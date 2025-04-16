Over 200 Govt Jobs Announced Across Ministries and State Agencies

Kenyans seeking employment in the public sector have a fresh opportunity as several government ministries and state agencies have announced new job openings across various departments. From drivers to deputy directors, these roles span across education, infrastructure, tourism, examinations, and technical training institutions.

Tuesday’s issue of My Gov advertised the available employment opportunities.

Mass Recruitment Drive for Drivers Across All 47 Counties

The Ministry of Public Service and Human Capital Development has rolled out a nationwide recruitment drive, inviting 200 qualified drivers to serve under the Ministry of Education in all 47 counties.

Nairobi leads the recruitment with 13 vacancies, followed by Meru, Wajir, and Nakuru with eight positions each. Turkana, Bungoma, and Kajiado each offer seven roles, while Kitui, Mandera, Uasin Gishu, Nandi, and Machakos have six openings apiece.

To qualify, applicants must hold a KCSE mean grade of D plain or an equivalent qualification from a recognized institution, along with a valid driving license endorsed for the required vehicle classes. Candidates should also have at least two years of driving experience, a first-aid certificate, a police clearance, and must have passed a grade III suitability test.

Shortlisted drivers will earn a monthly salary ranging between Ksh19,340 and Ksh24,470, plus house, commuter, and leave allowances under permanent terms of service.

Qualified individuals should download and fill the application form from the Public Service Commission website at www.publicservice.go.ke, and submit their applications by hand at Uchumi House, Nairobi, or email them to [email protected] no later than 5:00 p.m. on May 2, 2025.

KNEC Hiring for Multiple Professional Positions

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) is also recruiting 21 professionals for roles including assistant directors (examinations and EA), principal ICT officer, ICT officers, planning officer, examination officers, human resource officers, exam administrators, and clerks.

External applicants should fill out Form KNEC 2A, while internal candidates must use Form KNEC 2B. The deadline for all applications is April 29, 2025.

Kiambu National Polytechnic Opens Technical and Support Roles

In Kiambu County, the Kiambu National Polytechnic is looking to hire a counsellor, clinical officer, two secretaries, and a mechanical and plumbing technician. Interested candidates must send their applications in a sealed brown envelope addressed to:

The Principal,

P.O. Box 414-00900, Kiambu,

to be received no later than April 28, 2025.

Ministry of Roads and Transport Seeks Deputy Director

The Ministry of Roads and Transport is filling a key leadership role with an opening for a Deputy Director in Transport and Planning. Applicants may submit soft copy applications to [email protected] by May 5, 2025, or deliver physical copies addressed to the Principal Secretary at Transcom Building.

Tourism Fund Announces Six Deputy Director Vacancies

The Tourism Fund has advertised six high-level vacancies for Deputy Directors in the areas of:

Human Resource Management & Administration

Information Communication Technology

Finance & Accounts

Legal Services and Board Coordination

Resource Mobilization & Partnerships

Quality & Risk Management System Coordination

Candidates should send their applications via email to [email protected], clearly indicating the specific position applied for, on or before May 2, 2025.