Governor Irungu Kang’ata To Give Newly Weds in Murang’a Sh10,000, First Child – Sh10,000

Murang’a County’s flagship health‑insurance scheme, Kang’ata Care, is set to receive an additional Sh200 million in the 2025/26 budget, bringing total funding to Sh400 million since its launch in October 2022.

The programme, run in partnership with the National Health Insurance Fund (NHIF), provides vulnerable households with comprehensive medical cover, ranging from inpatient and outpatient services to dental, optical, maternity and critical‑illness treatments.

Registered members are entitled to a Sh10,000 cash gift upon legal marriage and another Sh10,000 following the birth of their first child, alongside a Sh100,000 last‑expense benefit to assist with funeral costs.

Beneficiaries are chosen by community health workers in consultation with ward administrators, targeting over 31,400 needy households, although official county data indicates coverage of 40,000 households (approximately 160,000 individuals).

Governor Irungu Kang’ata has further reminded cardholders via social media to claim these benefits at the Murang’a Level 5 office.

Background of Kang’ata Care

Kang’ata Care was officially launched in October 2022 when Murang’a County Government partnered with the NHIF to extend social health insurance to the most vulnerable families in the region.

Operations began in January 2023 with an initial allocation of Sh200 million, funding both medical claims and the scheme’s benefit payouts. By the end of the current financial year, the county proposes another Sh200 million, effectively doubling the programme’s total investment to Sh400 million.

Coverage and Beneficiary Selection

The scheme covers 40,000 households, equivalent to roughly 160,000 individuals, granting members access to comprehensive inpatient and outpatient care; dental and optical services; maternity and emergency interventions; and treatment for chronic and critical conditions.

Additionally, members may receive up to Sh500,000 for overseas treatment and have ambulance evacuation services at their disposal. Community health workers, alongside ward administrators, identify and register eligible households, a process designed to reach over 31,400 needy families across Murang’a.

Those already enrolled in other government‑backed health insurance schemes are excluded to prevent duplication of benefits.

Under Kang’ata Care, each principal member is eligible for a Sh10,000 gift upon producing a legal marriage certificate, and an additional Sh10,000 following the birth of their first child.

Governor Kang’ata has used his official X account to notify beneficiaries:

“Are you in Kang’ata Care, and have you officially wedded? Claim your gift at our Murang’a office located at Murang’a Level 5. It is your right – paid for under insurance arrangements”

Following a post by media personality Maina Kageni questioning the programme’s intent, Governor Kang’ata emphasised that Kang’ata Care is an insurance‑based support system, not a population‑growth incentive. He stated:

“Clarification: the aim of the programme is not to increase the population of Murang’a. The benefits are open only to Kang’ata Care members. Not every Murang’a resident is a Kang’ata Care card member”.

Critics on social media labelled the rewards as misallocated resources, while proponents lauded the county for alleviating the financial burden on newlyweds and new parents.

Beyond marriage and childbirth gifts, Kang’ata Care provides a Sh100,000 last‑expense benefit in the event of a member’s death, with Sh50,000 extended to bereaved parents when the principal member passes away.

For school‑age members, the programme offers Sh25,000 in secondary school fees support, further cementing its role in reducing socio‑economic hardship.

The roll‑out ceremony featured officials from Britam, highlighting the insurer’s collaboration in administering these benefits and ensuring prompt cheque issuance to families.