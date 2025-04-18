Trio, Including Government Printer, Charged with Forging Title Deeds

Three individuals appeared at the Milimani Law Courts on Thursday, facing a series of 18 charges tied to document forgery and the illegal possession of public documents.

Among those accused is an employee from the Government Printer. Livingstone Ambani Munala, Leonard Clifford Wafula, and Paul Muigai Kimani were brought to court by the Director of Public Prosecutions, accused of crafting fake official stamps and documents that mimic those from various government bodies.

Livingstone Ambani Munala is at the center of this case, facing 13 out of the 18 charges.

He’s primarily accused of forging official government stamps and holding unauthorized public documents. The prosecution alleges that on March 28, 2025, at a residence along Desai Road in Starehe Sub-County, Nairobi, Munala was found with tools capable of producing stamp impressions in the names of several land officials.

These included I.R Jeptanui-439, C.S Maina-235, V. Njane-478, Mochonge O. Nicholas-014, A.W Mararia-271, and C.N Kituyi-215, all purported to be genuine stamps of land registrars and administrators.

Munala was also found with two forged title deeds, bearing serial numbers 29131 and 3894792, which seemed to originate from the Government Printer. Additionally, he possessed blank land title forms, official receipts, and several green cards marked (L) 298, which were believed to be unlawfully obtained from the State Department for Lands.

The other two defendants, Leonard Clifford Wafula, also a Government Printer employee, and Paul Muigai Kimani, faced separate charges for the illegal possession of public documents. Wafula was discovered with an International Certificate of Vaccination from the Ministry of Health at his Umoja estate home, while Kimani had two file covers labeled under the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), suspected to be illicitly acquired.

All three defendants pleaded not guilty before Senior Principal Magistrate Benmark Ekhumbi. The prosecution is being led by Norah Achieng. As they await trial, Munala was released on a Ksh. 3 million bond, while Wafula and Kimani received bonds of Ksh. 600,000 each.