After Attacks for Giving Birth in the US, Nakuru Governor Kihika Extends Olive Branch To Senator Tabitha, Now Admitted in London

Nakuru’s two most prominent women politicians have paused their feud for a moment of compassion. Governor Susan Kihika on Thursday, May 1, confirmed that Senator Tabitha Karanja is admitted to a London hospital and wished her “a quick recovery.”

“I want to wish a quick recovery to Senator Tabitha Karanja, I know she is in a hospital in London,” Kihika said during an interview on a Kikuyu-language radio station. “I was taught that if someone is sick and you do not agree with one another, you are not supposed to punch someone who is down.”

The olive branch follows weeks of public sparring. On March 26, the senator questioned Kihika’s five-month maternity leave in the US, arguing that Nakuru County “is at a standstill” and noting that a court-ordered reopening of War Memorial Hospital remained pending.

She also faulted the governor for failing to gazette a temporary hand-over of authority.

Kihika, who has since resumed office, dismissed the criticism. “Children are a blessing from God, and there will be no instance where we cannot have children because we are leaders,” she responded, adding that she had every right to bond with her newborn twins.

Neither camp has disclosed the nature of Senator Karanja’s ailment, although there’s reporting that she may have been admitted for a couple of weeks. The hospital is not confirmed, though local reports point to the Royal Marsden, a specialist cancer facility.

Kihika’s gesture may be a tactical cease-fire, not a truce as both leaders are widely expected to vie for the same governor office in 2027.