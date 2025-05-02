Ksh1 Trillion NSSF Savings By 2027… Ruto Declares

Kenya is betting big on its own pocketbook: President William Ruto says the country will stash away more than Ksh1 trillion in domestic savings by 2027, thanks to a recent overhaul of pension deductions.

Until two years ago, most employees set aside a token Ksh200 a month through the National Social Security Fund (NSSF). Six decades of that modest habit produced just Ksh320 billion in total.

“Until 2023, the average Kenyan worker saved just Ksh200 a month… Over a span of 60 years, we collectively as a nation managed to save only Ksh320 billion,” the president reminded crowds during Labour Day celebrations on May 1.

A swift turnaround

In early 2023, the long-dormant NSSF Act finally kicked in, compelling both workers and employers to contribute 6 percent of the employee’s salary. Ruto told workers that the higher rate has already piled up Ksh280 billion in just 24 months – almost matching the previous 60 years of deposits.

By December 2024, he predicts Kenya will have doubled the lifetime savings figure, setting the stage for that trillion-shilling milestone three years later.

Why it matters

Cheaper development money: Bigger domestic savings pools let the Treasury borrow locally at lower rates, trimming reliance on costly foreign debt.

Bigger domestic savings pools let the Treasury borrow locally at lower rates, trimming reliance on costly foreign debt. Economic buffer: A healthier pension fund can shore up capital markets and provide long-term financing for infrastructure, housing, and SMEs.

A healthier pension fund can shore up capital markets and provide long-term financing for infrastructure, housing, and SMEs. Regional catch-up: Uganda and Tanzania already boast stronger savings cultures; Nairobi wants parity at minimum.

The numbers at a glance

Timeframe Savings Mobilised What Changed 1963 – 2023 Ksh 320 billion Flat Ksh200 monthly contributions 2023 – 2025 Ksh 280 billion 6 % employee + 6 % employer rule End-2024 (target) ≈ Ksh 640 billion Double the 60-year total 2027 (target) > Ksh 1 trillion Sustained 6 % contributions

Ruto also wants the savings-to-GDP ratio – now hovering around 10 %–12 % – to hit 25 % in the “medium term.” If the plan works, Kenya could finance more of its own growth instead of reaching for external loans.

For millions of workers, however, the higher deductions bite into pay-packets already stretched by taxes and inflation. The president argues the pain is temporary and the payoff—economic independence—well worth it.

Kenya’s next test comes at year-end: can the country really double six decades of thrift in a single calendar year? If so, that trillion-shilling finish line might be closer than critics think.