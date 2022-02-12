Former Capital FM presenter, model and beauty queen Pinky Ghelani shares some little-known fun facts about herself.
- My life as a teen girl was very interesting because I have two elder brothers who didn’t want me to date. I started dating when I was 18 and my first love broke my heart.
- When we were dating, I had broken up with him and he‘d flown to the UK when he surprised me by coming back against everybody’s will. That is my best memory of him.
- I am not a daredevil. I always try to play safe. So honestly, there is nothing crazy I have ever done.
- I do believe that action speaks louder than words. He was constantly there for me. I believe in consistency and character. And just like that, that is how my man won me over.
- If I was to go to a lone place without my husband, I would do so with my kids. I love them and like hanging out with them. They are witty, funny and intelligent.
- My crush, well, that would be Salman Khan from Bollywood. The crush has stayed with me since I was 13. Well, now I just look at him and I am like… (wink…wink).
- My best choice of a dinner drink is always a prosecco or Rossete wine. Sometimes it’s a glass of champagne. I am a lightweight and I don’t drink a lot. In fact, recently, I started drinking less and so it’s more of sparkling water.
- The perfume I am wearing right now is Joy by Christian Dior. It’s awesome.
- I am not reading any book right now. None. It is terrible to say this, but all the attention span in between TikTok, Instagram, picking the kids and just being me….
- The last movie I watched was ‚Don’t Look Up ‘(a 2021 comedy directed by Adam McKay). I am always looking for the messages. We are told so many truths through Hollywood that we just have to read between the lines.
- Catch me dead doing what does not align with my authentic self. I believe in being very truthful.
- What turns me off about men? Well, I think men who are b**c*es, like really, just leave that to the women. And also men without spines, I mean, just stand up for something.
Courtesy/EveWoman