Boniface Mwangi’s Assault Sparks New Police Oversight Orders from Interior Ministry

The Ministry of Interior has issued a tough new directive requiring the National Police Service (NPS) to immediately report all incidents involving serious injuries or deaths in police custody to the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA).

The directive, announced in a statement on Thursday, April 24, also compels the police to fully cooperate with IPOA during investigations into such incidents.

According to the Ministry, the directive marks a significant step in ongoing police reforms aimed at reinforcing human rights and ensuring accountability within Kenya’s law enforcement system.

“On human rights, work is underway to modernize police stations, aiming to make them models of service and accountability,” the statement said.

As part of the reforms, the NPS must now report any deaths or serious injuries sustained in custody without delay. The Ministry emphasized that law enforcement agencies must not only comply with reporting requirements but also support IPOA’s oversight role without resistance.

Officials said these changes are designed to help restore public confidence in the police and other state security agencies.

“We are working to improve transparency and rebuild public trust in the National Police Service (NPS), Kenya Prisons Service (KPS), and National Youth Service (NYS) — the Judiciary as our partners in the criminal justice system should support these efforts, not undermine them,” the Ministry stated.

Beyond addressing police brutality, the Ministry is also targeting corruption within the security sector. The statement noted that reforms are in progress to clean up police recruitment and traffic enforcement practices.

“Efforts to curb corruption are ongoing, especially in recruitment and on our roads. Soon we will demonstrate how these processes will no longer be manipulated through online recruitment, a digital Occurrence Book (OB), and instant traffic fines,” the statement added.

Boniface Mwangi Assault Incident

This sweeping directive comes just days after prominent activist Boniface Mwangi alleged that police officers violently arrested and assaulted him while in custody. Mwangi shared the ordeal in a statement on Monday, April 21, sparking widespread public outrage and renewed scrutiny of police conduct.

According to Mwangi, the incident occurred at the Sema Ukweli offices where he had been working with colleagues. He said the situation escalated when he confronted an armed officer who appeared intoxicated. That confrontation allegedly triggered a brutal response from the officer.

Mwangi said the assault began in broad daylight, in front of his neighbours and colleagues. “As they violently loaded me into the police vehicle, right in front of my colleagues and neighbours, Ouko hit me very hard on the ribs with the butt of his gun,” he recalled.

He added that the violence continued even after officers took him to the station. “After we arrived at the police station, and I was thrown into the police cell, Ouko followed me inside and assaulted me some more. He rained blows on me as another fellow officer held me down,” Mwangi said.

The activist credited his colleagues, who followed the police vehicle to the station, for intervening. Their loud protests from outside the station forced the officers to stop the beating. “It was only my screams that saved me because my colleagues started screaming at the officers, demanding they stop beating me,” he said.

Mwangi received medical treatment the following morning after the Officer Commanding Station (OCS) stepped in. He underwent X-rays, a head scan, and an ultrasound to check for internal injuries. Fortunately, the scans showed no fractures.

“I sustained injuries on my wrists, knee, had a busted lip, and severe pain in my left ribs where Ouko hit me with the gun butt. I could also barely see through my left eye,” Mwangi shared.

Police later released him on a Ksh5,000 cash bail.

The activist’s account has reignited calls for reform and underscored the urgency behind the Ministry’s new policies.