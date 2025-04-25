Murkomen: New Laws to Regulate Churches Coming Soon

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced that the government is drafting new laws to regulate religious groups, addressing rising concerns about cult-like activities.

Speaking in Kitui County on Thursday, April 24, Murkomen pointed out that some religious groups have been involved in troubling practices, specifically referencing the St Joseph Missions of Africa Church in Rongo.

The proposed regulations are based on a report from a taskforce appointed by President William Ruto. Murkomen shared that the draft regulations will be presented at the next cabinet meeting for approval.

Following cabinet approval, the regulations will be sent to Parliament for further discussion. “This is something that we must deal with,” Murkomen said.

“The task force appointed by the President, which is led by Mutava Musyimi, came up with a raft of recommendations, including registration for churches. This will be submitted to Parliament.”

Murkomen added that the report has already been submitted to the cabinet committee, and once approved, it will move to the National Assembly for amendments.

Meanwhile, Murkomen urged Kenyans to report any suspicious religious activities. He commended the police in Rongo for their quick action, emphasizing that delays could have led to a situation like the Shakahola tragedy.