Ruto: ‘Ruto Must Go’ Chants Are Just Political Noise, Not a Concern

President William Ruto has trivialized the viral “Ruto Must Go” chants, describing them as a recurring part of Kenya’s political history that does not faze him.

Speaking in Siaya County during the burial of George Odour, the late bodyguard of ODM leader Raila Odinga, Ruto downplayed the significance of the slogans. He reminded Kenyans that such slogans are nothing new.

“Kulikuwa na Moi must go, kulikuwa na mwingine must go na mwingine tena must go… hii tu ni wimbo ya kawaida, there is no problem,” he said — translating to, “There was Moi must go, then someone else must go, and another one again… this is just an ordinary song, there is no problem.”

Ruto made it clear that he does not lose sleep over political chants or trending songs on social media. Instead, he called on Kenyans to shift their attention from political sideshows and focus on building the nation.

Brushing off personal criticism, the president said he remains unmoved by the nicknames critics often hurl at him.

“Mara wananiita Zakayo, mara Kasongo, mara nini. I am not bothered. I am focused,” Ruto said, meaning, “Sometimes they call me Zakayo, sometimes Kasongo, sometimes other names. I am not bothered.”

He emphasised that his mission is to fix critical sectors in Kenya, including education, infrastructure, electrification, and devolution.

“We must get our education right; we must get our electrification right; we must get our infrastructure right; and we must handle devolution properly so that we can all move the country forward,” he added.

Ruto also welcomed contributions from all leaders, regardless of political affiliation, saying his goal is to unite the country and drive it toward prosperity.

He urged both leaders and citizens to remain focused on what truly matters — transforming lives and building a stronger Kenya.

“I am very proud of what we have achieved so far,” he said, reaffirming his administration’s development agenda.