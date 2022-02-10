Zari Hassan has continued to set tongues wagging after sharing a rare public display of affection with her new catch, GK Choppa.

In recent weeks, the two have sparked relationship rumours that have grabbed blog headlines in Uganda and South Africa.

The two Ugandans have been spotted getting cozy with each other at public places, with most of the pictures being shared by GK Choppa.

On Wednesday however, it was Zari’s turn to reciprocate as she shared pictures of GK Choppa on her page.

While Zari has maintained that they are just besties, the new pictures tell a different story. They show Zari and Choppa walking hand in hand at the mall on a supposed shopping date.

One of the pics captured them in a loving embrace while gazing into each other’s eyes. Another shows GK Choppa tenderly grabbing Zari’s ample behind.

The mother of five captioned the pics: “The other day at the mall….”

Check them out below.