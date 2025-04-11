Teacher in Court for Impersonating June Ruto on Facebook

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) is seeking a seven-day custodial order for Samuel Mogwasi Mainga, a teacher accused of impersonating President William Ruto’s daughter, June Ruto, on Facebook.

Police Constable Peter Mwangi filed an affidavit requesting additional time to hold Mogwasi, a Junior Secondary School (JSS) teacher, while the DCI continues investigating the charges of identity theft and impersonation. The allegations stem from posts made on a Facebook account claiming to be June Ruto on March 20 and April 8, 2025.

Mogwasi, who was arrested on April 9, 2025, in Mombasa County, was subsequently flown to Nairobi to assist in the ongoing investigation. Officer Mwangi told the court that Mogwasi’s arrest was in connection with violations of Section 29 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act No. 5 of 2018, which criminalizes identity theft and impersonation.

As the investigation unfolds, the DCI has emphasized the case’s complexity and the need for additional time to gather vital information and documents. The detective explained, “We seek more time to hold the suspect to retrieve documents related to the Facebook account and to record statements from the remaining witnesses.”

Mwangi also requested the court deny bail or bond, expressing concerns that Mogwasi might flee, as his place of residence remains unclear. The DCI estimates that it will take another seven days to complete the investigation.

In response, Mogwasi’s lawyer, Danstan Omari, argued that his client was arrested while accompanying his JSS students at a national sports event in Mombasa. Omari requested Mogwasi’s release on bail, asserting that holding him in custody was unnecessary while the police continue to gather witness statements.

The court ordered that Mogwasi remain at Capitol Hill Police Station until 9 a.m. on Friday, pending a decision on whether the DCI will be granted an additional seven days for investigation.