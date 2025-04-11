Ruto’s ICC Lawyer Katwa Kigen Pulls Out of IEBC Selection Process

Lawyer Katwa Kigen has withdrawn from the ongoing interviews for the position of IEBC commissioner, citing concerns over his suitability for the role.

Kigen, who previously represented President William Ruto, was scheduled to appear before the IEBC selection panel on Thursday, April 10. However, he decided to step down to avoid becoming an “unnecessary diversion” from the commission’s critical work.

“Considering concerns, albeit unfounded, raised before my interview, and to prevent unnecessary controversy in the commission’s important task, I have decided to withdraw my candidature,” Kigen explained.

His decision to withdraw comes after observers raised concerns over Kigen’s close ties to President Ruto.

Former Law Society of Kenya (LSK) President Nelson Havi questioned the accountability and integrity of a lawyer with such strong connections to the President applying for a role overseeing an election in which Ruto would be a candidate.

“We have a problem of accountability and integrity in Kenya. Why would the President’s known advocate of over 20 years apply to serve in the IEBC to oversee an election where the President will be a candidate?Is the candidate stupid or does he think all Kenyans are stupid?” Havi asked.

Kigen’s deep connections with President Ruto, including his involvement in Ruto’s legal team during the 2022 presidential election petition and his representation of the President at the International Criminal Court (ICC), raised concerns about the fairness of his potential role in overseeing elections.