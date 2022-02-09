Investors and traders in the Kenyan stock market need to know about brokers. This is because brokers play a significant role in offering investors several advantages and providing opportunities to invest in shares. The following is a brief overview of popular brokers in Kenya.

1. Stockbrokers

Stockbrokers Limited is a Kenyan firm that has been in business since 1992. The company is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange and provides online trading and other services to its clientele.

The company was ranked the best investment firm in Kenya by Euromoney Magazine in 2011. In 2012, Stockbrokers was ranked third in the Money Magazine’s annual wealth management survey.

2. Barclays Stockbrokers

Barclays Stockbrokers is a subsidiary of Barclays Bank and has been in existence since 1989. It offers financial products such as share trading, online trading and stockbroking. The company

offers quality service in spite of the challenges experienced by Barclays Bank Kenya due to the economic crisis.

It has held its position as one of the true ecn brokers in Kenya due to its customer-oriented services.

3. Casablanca Capital

Casablanca Capital is an investment advisory firm that offers brokerage services to individuals, institutions and corporations. It has been in existence since 1996 and specializes in equity

research, portfolio management and stockbroking.

In addition, the company is an authorized dealer of the Central Depository System (CDS), enabling investors to trade in stock on the phone and online.

4. Equity Stock Brokers

Equity Stock Brokers is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange and has been in business since 2000. It was known as DawoodRawat Stock Brokers until 2001, when it re-branded to the Equity Stock Brokers.

The company offers stock brokerage services, including opening and maintaining trading accounts for its clients.

5. CMC Holdings Limited

CMC Holdings is a significant player in the Kenyan financial market and has been in existence for more than 48 years. The company offers a diverse range of services to its clients and is one of

Kenya’s most trusted securities firms.

It is listed on the Nairobi Securities Exchange and has been a member of the Association of Stockbroking Houses of East Africa for more than ten years.

6. Das Capital Group

Das Capital Group is one of the largest investment holding companies in Kenya, with offices in Mombasa and Kisumu. It offers stockbroking services to its clients, financial advisory services,

insurance, leasing, and mortgages.

The company has been in operation for over a decade and is known to offer quality services to its clients.

7. Empire Stockbrokers

Empire Stockbrokers is a member of the Association of Stockbroking Houses in East Africa and has been in existence for more than 13 years. The company is a stockbroker and an investment consultant and offers financial advice to its clients.

It is one of the few brokerages whose main area of focus is stockbroking.

Conclusion

Investors in Kenya need to know about popular brokers to get quality services. The above represents a brief overview of the most well-known free swap broker in the Kenyan stock market. Investors should choose carefully to ensure that they get value for their money by investing in shares.