Impeachment Whispers Force Governor Wavinya Ndeti To Request EACC Investigation

Machakos Governor Wavinya Ndeti has reached out to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), urging them to investigate her administration thoroughly. This move comes as whispers of her impeachment grow louder.

On Tuesday, April 8, Governor Wavinya made it clear she’s ready to cooperate fully with the EACC to dispel any unfounded claims from her critics.

The Governor addressed the situation head-on, saying, “I want to urge the EACC and all the government agencies not to let people continue sending you information that is not true. If you have any information or need any clarification, or if you need to come to investigate, come to Machakos County. We will provide whatever you need so that you can know whether what you are being told is the truth or a lie. As the governor of Machakos County, I am not fearful.”

This development follows her recent remarks directed at her predecessor, Alfred Mutua, urging him to stay out of Machakos County’s affairs.

On Saturday, she reminded him of his current status by stating, “Mutua, you are not the governor of Machakos. Leave Machakos alone and let me run my Machakos.” adding that focus remains on serving the people without interference.

Governor Ndeti is also facing impeachment threats from Muthwani Ward MCA Dominic Maitha, who is associated with CS Mutua.

The very recent removal of Meru governor Kawira Mwangaza, after multiple impeachment attempts, is clearly influencing Wavinya’s moves. In Meru, the ex-governor also accused a former holder of that position, Kiraitu Murungi, of engineering her removal.

In response to Wavinya, Alfred Mutua, currently the Cabinet Secretary for Labour, stated that he does not support impeachment efforts against governors in Ukambani, drawing from past personal experience from his time in Machakos.

Mutua shared, “When I served as Machakos Governor and Kivutha Kibwana served in Makueni and Malombe in Kitui, we were always being fought. Our projects were being diminished. This meant that we were not able to serve our people as expected. Right now, I see that this is happening again in Ukambani.”