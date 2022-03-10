Bishop Allan Kiuna has given us a first look at his upcoming mega Cathedral dubbed ‘Project Canaan’ which is still under construction.

Taking to social media Wednesday, the co-founder of the Jubilee Christian Church shared artistic 3D images of what his mammoth congregation can expect from their new spiritual home. The JCC Cathedral sits on an 11-acre piece of land.

The photos show the main JCC Shrine from the outside and a Facilities Centre that boasts a swimming pool on the rooftop.

The two modern-designed buildings are surrounded by immaculate walkways and well-manicured lawns covered with palm trees and lush green grass.

Bishop Kiuna described it as a paradise and the artistic impressions show exactly that. Pulling it off however is a story for another day.

Bishop Kiuna and his JCC cofounding wife Reverend Kathy Kiuna broke ground on ‘Project Canaan’ sometime in 2019. However, the wealthy celebrity clergy couple is yet to reveal when they expect the Cathedral to be completed.

Bishop Kiuna wrote; “JCC Paradise loading!!!! (3D renders of Sanctuary and Facilities Centre). 2 Samuel 7:10 Moreover I will appoint a place for my people Israel, and will plant them, that they may dwell in a place of their own, and move no more; neither shall the children of wickedness afflict them any more, as beforetime.”

Check out the photos of JCC Cathedral below.