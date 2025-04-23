Esther Passaris Lectures Gen Zs over Online Mockery of Pope Francis and Raila Odinga

Members of Parliament (MPs) will take a break from their Thursday session to honour the memory of Pope Francis, who passed away on Monday, April 21, 2025.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, April 22, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announced that the House would adjourn to allow Catholic MPs to participate in a condolence book signing ceremony. This event will be held in memory of the late pontiff.

“For those who profess the Catholic faith, we will be going to the residence of the Nuncio to sign the condolence book on Thursday, April 24, 2025, at 9:00 a.m. You can get in touch with my office to tell you the assembly point, then we can all go together,” Wetang’ula shared.

During Tuesday’s session, MPs reflected on Pope Francis’ legacy, describing him as an inspiration not only to Catholics but to people of all faiths around the world.

Nairobi County Woman Representative Esther Passaris honoured the Pope for his humility, grace, and compassion, highlighting how his leadership resonated with millions across the globe.

“Pope Francis showed us that faith and conscience are not at odds but, together, are a path to authentic discipleship. He reminded us that the heart of the gospel is mercy, justice, and the dignity of every person,” Passaris remarked.

Passaris also recalled Pope Francis as a true reflection of Christ’s compassion, urging others to honour his memory by embracing love over judgment and inclusion over fear.

However, Passaris expressed her disapproval of individuals using the Pope’s official attire and images of Raila Odinga in online content, calling it a disrespectful mockery to both the Catholic faithful and the Pope.

“I want to tell our Gen Zs out there, you should have respect for Raila Odinga, the two billion Catholics, and you should have respect for the Pope, who has not even been laid to rest. Using his death as a mockery is something you should be ashamed of,” she said.