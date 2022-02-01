A businessman is counting losses after a night out with a damsel at the newly opened Volume VIP Club in Shanzu, Mombasa.

As the story goes, the man was in the Coastal city for a business trip before he decided to indulge in some ‘Mombasa Raha’ at the high-end club owned by former Nairobi governor Mike Sonko.

After having several drinks alone, the man got attracted to one of Mombasa’s many twilight girls.

“Without wasting time, the man who was deeply smitten by her looks beckoned her to join him, before another man laid his eyes on her,” the DCI narrated in a statement.

“The two who chatted animatedly enjoyed their drinks as the soothing Kaskazi coastal winds swept across the multi-million establishment, until at around 4 am when the lady only identified as Wambui, whispered to the man that it was about time.”

The two staggered out of the club and hailed a cab that dropped them off at Seville apartments, where the man had reserved a suite.

It is here that Wambui reportedly laced his drink with a stupefying substance and swept his bank accounts clean.

“According to the victim, they took a shower before they went back to the room where he took a glass of juice that knocked him out a few minutes later. He passed out until Sunday afternoon when the apartment’s steward knocked on his door. That’s when he discovered that he had become the latest ‘Mchele’ victim after he found his mobile phones, laptop, ATM cards and other valuables missing,” the DCI said.

A hunt has since been launched for the suspect.

