Kenya’s Pop singer Nadia Mukami has delivered on her promise to unveil the new singer under her record label, Sevens Creative Hub.

Last week, Nadia teased fans on Instagram with a photo of the new artiste wearing a face mask.

On Monday, Nadia Mukami unveiled the singer known as Latinoh as the first signee under Sevens Creative Hub.

“ I introduce to you @latinohofficial a 22-Year-old youth from Likoni, Mombasa. His Vocal ability, melodies, Songwriting & personality is what wowed me to take him under my wing,” Nadia touted.

Mukami also announced the release of her project with Latinoh, a Swahili love ballad titled ‘Siwezi’.

Latinoh becomes the first of many artistes that Nadia Mukami is looking to sign to expand her label.

She asked interested parties to send their demos for a chance to feature on ‘Legeza’ (Remix) that will be released soon.