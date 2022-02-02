Kenya’s Pop singer Nadia Mukami has delivered on her promise to unveil the new singer under her record label, Sevens Creative Hub.

Last week, Nadia teased fans on Instagram with a photo of the new artiste wearing a face mask.

On Monday, Nadia Mukami unveiled the singer known as Latinoh as the first signee under Sevens Creative Hub.

I introduce to you @latinohofficial a 22-Year-old youth from Likoni, Mombasa. His Vocal ability, melodies, Songwriting & personality is what wowed me to take him under my wing,” Nadia touted.
Mukami also announced the release of her project with Latinoh, a Swahili love ballad titled ‘Siwezi’.
Latinoh becomes the first of many artistes that Nadia Mukami is looking to sign to expand her label.
She asked interested parties to send their demos for a chance to feature on ‘Legeza’ (Remix) that will be released soon.

“Are you a talented female singer/rapper looking for an opportunity to show the world you still got it? Well, Sevens Creative Hub through Nadia Mukami is calling upon talented female singers/rappers for the remix of her single, Legeza.

“All you have to do is send a demo of you rapping or singing on the YouTube uploaded beat to [email protected] or tag Nadia Mukami and Sevens Creative Hub on all social media platforms then you must use the hashtag #JengaSanaaNaSevens. All the best to the participants,” Nadia said.

As we wait for that, check out ‘Siwezi’ below.