Kenya’s Pop singer Nadia Mukami has delivered on her promise to unveil the new singer under her record label, Sevens Creative Hub.
Last week, Nadia teased fans on Instagram with a photo of the new artiste wearing a face mask.
On Monday, Nadia Mukami unveiled the singer known as Latinoh as the first signee under Sevens Creative Hub.
“Are you a talented female singer/rapper looking for an opportunity to show the world you still got it? Well, Sevens Creative Hub through Nadia Mukami is calling upon talented female singers/rappers for the remix of her single, Legeza.
“All you have to do is send a demo of you rapping or singing on the YouTube uploaded beat to [email protected] or tag Nadia Mukami and Sevens Creative Hub on all social media platforms then you must use the hashtag #JengaSanaaNaSevens. All the best to the participants,” Nadia said.
As we wait for that, check out ‘Siwezi’ below.