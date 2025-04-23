X User in Court for Alleged Hate Speech and Impersonation of President Ruto

Titus Wekesa Sifuna appeared before the Milimani Law Courts on Tuesday under a miscellaneous application as authorities intensify investigations into alleged cyber offenses linked to his social media activity.

The prosecution asked the court to detain Sifuna, 22, for seven days to allow detectives more time to complete their inquiries.

According to investigators, Sifuna used an X (formerly Twitter) account with the username “I must go” to post content targeting President William Ruto and his family. The prosecution said the remarks triggered widespread public backlash and posed a serious risk to national peace and cohesion.

Prosecutors argued that the content—comprising both messages and images—amounted to hate speech with the potential to ignite ethnic tensions. They also accused Sifuna of modifying the account’s profile to feature an image of President Ruto, a move they described as deceptive and damaging.

“The content of the X account poses a serious threat to the country’s reputation, as the President is a symbol of national unity and should be respected and honoured by all,” prosecutors told the court.

Suspect Faces Cybercrime Charges

Detective Constable Peter Mwangi, based at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters, told the court he is investigating Sifuna for publishing false information in violation of Section 23 of the Computer Misuse and Cybercrime Act, 2018.

Mwangi said early findings indicate that the posts amount to hate speech and risk inciting ethnic animosity. He revealed that the SIM card used to register the controversial X account was linked to a National Identity Card belonging to Sifuna.

He told the court that the account falsely suggested President Ruto was preparing to resign amid mounting public pressure—a narrative investigators believe could mislead citizens and inflame tensions.

As part of the ongoing probe, detectives plan to conduct forensic analysis of Sifuna’s mobile phones, laptops, and hard drives. They will also seek certified posts from the X platform’s service provider, pending court approval.

Mwangi added that officers intend to escort Sifuna to his residence in Msambweni, Kwale County, where he reportedly lived for most of the year while operating the account. The aim is to collect additional evidence and digital exhibits.

In his statement to authorities, Sifuna, from Bungoma County, claimed he worked as a volunteer teacher in Msambweni and cited that as the reason for residing there during the period in question.