Gachagua Accuses Ruto and Sakaja of Orchestrating Goons’ Attack on Church Service

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua launched a scathing attack on President William Ruto following an attempted disruption by goons during a church service on Sunday.

The goons attempted to disturb the service at PCEA Kasarani East Parish, but Gachagua’s security team swiftly intervened, preventing any further chaos.

Taking the lectern moments later, Gachagua accused President Ruto and Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja of orchestrating the foiled attack. He raised questions about why the President seemed so determined to target him, even resorting to violent tactics in sacred spaces.

“I didn’t mind having goons sent for me everywhere if that is his modus operandi, but sending goons inside the church, Mr. President, what happened to you?” he questioned.

“We thought you’d only do so outside the church now you are even sending them inside the church. You have become bold, you don’t care anymore that you are sending goons through the Governor of Nairobi to come and disrupt the church,” Gachagua added.

The former Deputy President also claimed that police officers had been instructed not to respond to the attack. According to him, only a few well-intentioned officers in plain clothes stepped in to assist.

“It’s fine, there’s no problem. We know the Deputy Inspector General told the police not to respond, but I had a few officers in plain clothes who came to help,” he stated.

Gachagua did not stop there. He warned President Ruto of serious consequences should he attempt to “eliminate” him. He confidently asserted that his supporters would carry on with his political agenda, regardless of any attempts to silence him.

“I want to tell you, Rais tafadhali vile mambo inaendelea hii Kenya even if you eliminate Rigathi Gachagua, nothing will change; it will just complicate your politics more than it is already complicated,” Gachagua warned.

“We have enough soldiers to carry on the struggle. You may bring me down if that is what you think will help you, but we have enough soldiers here to carry on with the struggle,” he added.

Gachagua Slams Sakaja for Sending Goons to Kasarani Church

Gachagua also took aim at Governor Sakaja, accusing him of being an ungrateful leader who failed to show gratitude to the people who voted him into office.

“Sisi tunakualika ufanye vile unataka. Governor, hawa watu wa Kasarani walikuchagua, and you cannot pay them back kwa kutuma goons ndani ya kanisa. Surely, it does not matter how ungrateful you are,” Gachagua said.

(We invite you to do as you wish, Governor, but the people of Kasarani chose you, and you cannot repay them by sending goons into the church.)

“Walikupatia mamlaka, how can you send goons in their church when they are raising funds for the completion of their church? It is very insensitive and very unkind and something that we do not understand. Msijali,” Gachagua stressed.

(They gave you power, and how can you send goons into their church while they are raising funds to complete it? It’s insensitive, unkind, and something we just cannot understand. Don’t worry.)

Gachagua promised to reveal further details in an interview scheduled with an unnamed media house on Monday, April 7, 2025.