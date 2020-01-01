George Tafaria Waititu is the founder of Tafaria Castle,...
A routine question from her doctor about menstruation...
...
Carol Kariuki was a corporate banker who led the Savings & Loan...
Rachael Watiri graduated in 2015 eager to start her nursing career....
Erastus Mbuno is a cancer specialist and a front-line health officer...
Fred Kithinzi an internet-prenuer, a marketer, an Afrocapitalist,...
Anne Mugo is the co-founder of The Farm Gang, an agribusiness firm...
Sylvia Bonareri is the founder of Azuri Closet, an online boutique...
Two years ago, East African Breweries Limited (EABL) signed a long-term...
Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko on Thursday night became only the...
Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama died Friday morning, becoming the...
President Uhuru Kenyatta has inaugurated the National Air Support...
After two days of hearings,...
Nyagarama died at Nairobi...
Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders not to use the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to divide Kenyans.
He asked leaders to allow Kenyans to...
The famous Kyallo sisters are seemingly thriving in the business world after the middle sibling sister, Mercy Kyallo, marked an important milestone for...
Comedian Japser Muthomi alias MC Jessy has officially ventured into the noble world of charity and philanthropy following the launch of an eponymous foundation.
The...
Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) head preacher Bishop Allan Kiuna has ruled out ever becoming a politician.
The celebrity preacher said politics is troublesome...
After three years,...
Despite the decreasing value of the Shilling, Kenyans now have less of it than they’ve heard the whole of this past decade.
According to...
Classic 105 presenter Terry Muikamba has seemingly traded radio for TV after quitting the station for a new TV hosting job.
Ms Muikamba announced her departure...
Kenyan comedian George Njoroge alias Njoro The Comedian will be coming to a television screen near you every Sunday as a show presenter.
The former Churchill...
Online subscription video on demand service, Showmax, will start airing NTV programmes in a new partnership deal.
Speaking after Nation Media Group (NMG)...
Seasoned comedian Jasper Muthomi, better known by his stage name Mc Jessy, is gearing for the premiere of his YouTube show on TV.
The former ‘Churchill...