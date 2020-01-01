Scroll to Top
POPULAR VIDEOS
TRENDING
Richard Kamau on 21st Dec

From Steadman Group MD To Owning Tafaria Castle: Meet George Waititu

George Tafaria Waititu is the founder of Tafaria Castle,...

Richard Kamau on 21st Dec

Born Without A Vagina, I Had To Undergo Surgery To Create Vaginal Canal

A routine question from her doctor about menstruation...

trending
Richard Kamau on 21st Dec

Hilarious Posts by Kenyans on Social Media

...

Richard Kamau on 21st Dec

I Quit Banking Job For Real Estate And Found Goldmine In Bamboo

Carol Kariuki was a corporate banker who led the Savings & Loan...

trending
Richard Kamau on 21st Dec

CRAZY: Funny Pics/Memes Going Viral on Kenyan Social Media

...

Richard Kamau on 21st Dec

My Hustle: I Supply Hospitals With Medical Equipment

Rachael Watiri graduated in 2015 eager to start her nursing career....

Richard Kamau on 21st Dec

Career Path With Chemotherapy Specialist, Kitui County Hospital

Erastus Mbuno is a cancer specialist and a front-line health officer...

Richard Kamau on 21st Dec

Meet Fred Kithinzi, Internet-preneur And Founder of Digital Marketing Agency, Belva

Fred Kithinzi an internet-prenuer, a marketer, an Afrocapitalist,...

Richard Kamau on 21st Dec

6 Lessons Learnt From Agribusiness – ‘The Farm Gang’ Cofounder

Anne Mugo is the co-founder of The Farm Gang, an agribusiness firm...

Richard Kamau on 21st Dec

Meet Fashionista Behind Azuri Closet, Sylvia Bonareri

Sylvia Bonareri is the founder of Azuri Closet, an online boutique...

David Koech on 18th Dec

PHOTOS – Check Out EABL’s New Swanky Offices at Garden City, Straight Out of Silicon Valley

Two years ago, East African Breweries Limited (EABL) signed a long-term...

David Koech on 18th Dec

How Each Senator Voted in Sonko’s Impeachment

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko on Thursday night became only the...

Nyagarama
David Koech on 18th Dec

Nyamira Governor Nyagarama Dies of COVID-19

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama died Friday morning, becoming the...

Richard Kamau on 18th Dec

PHOTOS: Uhuru Launches National Air Support Department(NASD)

President Uhuru Kenyatta has inaugurated the National Air Support...

Politics
How Each Senator Voted in Sonko’s Impeachment

Nairobi Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko on Thursday night became only the second governor to be impeached and removed from office. After two days of hearings,...

Nyamira Governor Nyagarama Dies of COVID-19
Nyagarama

Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama died Friday morning, becoming the latest high profile Kenyan to succumb to Covid complications. Nyagarama died at Nairobi...

DP Ruto – There Is Still Room To Amend BBI report

Deputy President William Ruto has urged leaders not to use the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) to divide Kenyans. He asked leaders to allow Kenyans to...

Entertainment
Dream Come True As Mercy Kyallo Opens Flagship Store [PHOTOS]

The famous Kyallo sisters are seemingly thriving in the business world after the middle sibling sister, Mercy Kyallo, marked an important milestone for...

MC Jessy Launches Noble Initiative For Kenyan Youths

Comedian Japser Muthomi alias MC Jessy has officially ventured into the noble world of charity and philanthropy following the launch of an eponymous foundation. The...

Here’s Why Bishop Kiuna Won’t Be Joining Politics

Jubilee Christian Church (JCC) head preacher Bishop Allan Kiuna has ruled out ever becoming a politician. The celebrity preacher said politics is troublesome...

Business

From Steadman Group MD To Owning Tafaria Castle: Meet George Waititu

George Tafaria Waititu is the founder of Tafaria Castle, a medieval-style resort and country lodge built on a hill overlooking the Aberdare Range,...

I Quit Banking Job For Real Estate And Found Goldmine In Bamboo

Carol Kariuki was a corporate banker who led the Savings & Loan Division when it was a subsidiary of Kenya Commercial Bank. After three years,...

6 Lessons Learnt From Agribusiness – ‘The Farm Gang’ Cofounder

Anne Mugo is the co-founder of The Farm Gang, an agribusiness firm that specialises in the organic growth of strawberry fruits, seedlings, and...

PHOTOS – Check Out EABL’s New Swanky Offices at Garden City, Straight Out of Silicon Valley

Two years ago, East African Breweries Limited (EABL) signed a long-term deal with Garden City Business Park developer Actis, to take up office...

Share of Kenyans With Sh100,000 in Their Bank Accounts Drops to 2.5%

Despite the decreasing value of the Shilling, Kenyans now have less of it than they’ve heard the whole of this past decade. According to...

TV

Radio Presenter Terry Muikamba Exits Classic For TV Show

Classic 105 presenter Terry Muikamba has seemingly traded radio for TV after quitting the station for a new TV hosting job. Ms Muikamba announced her departure...

Njoro The Comedian Bags TV Job

Kenyan comedian George Njoroge alias Njoro The Comedian will be coming to a television screen near you every Sunday as a show presenter. The former Churchill...

NTV Inks Partnership Deal With Showmax

Online subscription video on demand service, Showmax, will start airing NTV programmes in a new partnership deal. Speaking after Nation Media Group (NMG)...

MC Jessy Moves YouTube Show ‘Jessy Junction’ To TV

Seasoned comedian Jasper Muthomi, better known by his stage name Mc Jessy, is gearing for the premiere of his YouTube show on TV. The former ‘Churchill...