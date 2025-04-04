Men Inheriting Widows To Undergo Vetting in Homa Bay County’s Suba West

In Suba West Sub-county, Homa Bay County, men seeking to inherit widows will now face stringent vetting procedures, following the introduction of new regulations aimed at addressing malpractice associated with the practice.

The move, spearheaded by Suba West Deputy County Commissioner Samson Akach, is designed to curb issues related to widow inheritance, a tradition widely practiced in the Abasuba and Luo communities.

The practice, meant to preserve the lineage of the deceased husband, typically involves men taking in widows and raising children who are considered heirs. However, the new regulations now require that men undergo thorough vetting before they can inherit a widow.

To implement these changes, Akach has established vetting committees at various levels, including the family, village, sub-location, and location levels. These committees will particularly focus on assessing men from outside the widow’s locality.

“We have set up these committees to ensure non-residents are properly vetted before they inherit widows,” Akach said during a public address at Sena village on Mfangano Island.

A critical part of the vetting process involves verifying the man’s identity. He must present a national identity card and a letter from his chief confirming his character and conduct. Akach raised concerns about men lacking proper identification, warning that such individuals might be engaging in criminal activities.

“How can we allow a stranger without an ID card to inherit a widow? That’s a criminal,” Akach remarked.

Men who fail the vetting process will be excommunicated, while those attempting to initiate relationships with widows without proper vetting will be barred.

Akach also highlighted that some inheritors have become financial burdens on widows and their families, failing to support children’s education or contribute to the household. “These men exploit the wealth left by the deceased husband. That is wrong,” he added.

The Deputy County Commissioner advised widows to be cautious and avoid men solely interested in sex and wealth, urging them to choose partners of good character.

The new regulations come as Suba West, with its island-based fishing economy, faces increased non-resident interest in widow inheritance, turning it into a contentious issue. Authorities are hopeful that these measures will bring accountability and order to the practice.