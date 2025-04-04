Harambee Stars FIFA Ranking Plummets to 111th, Marking Lowest Position in Six Years

Harambee Stars have seen a decline in their FIFA rankings, dropping three spots to 111th position in the latest update released on April 3.

This is a significant fall from their previous ranking of 108th in November and December, marking their lowest position in six years. The last time Kenya was ranked this low was in February 2024, and their lowest ranking over the past six years was 112th in August 2018.

FIFA’s rankings are determined by several factors, including the importance of matches played and the strength of opponents. Teams that secure victories over stronger opponents tend to earn higher rankings.

Unfortunately, Kenya’s recent drop can be attributed to a difficult run in the 2026 World Cup qualifiers. The Harambee Stars have been winless in their last two qualifiers, with a single draw against Gambia followed by a 2-1 defeat to Gabon at Nyayo Stadium on March 23.

Prior to these matches, Kenya struggled with a series of draws against teams like South Sudan, Zimbabwe, Burkina Faso, and Namibia, all of which affected their standing.

The last time Kenya celebrated a victory was on January 7, when they defeated Tanzania in a friendly match. As a result of these recent performances, Kenya now ranks 27th in the CAF region, behind East African neighbors Uganda (89th) and Tanzania (107th).

In contrast to the men’s national team’s struggles, the Harambee Starlets are experiencing a surge in success. The women’s team has climbed seven spots in the rankings to 142nd, thanks to a series of impressive results, including a 1-0 win over Tunisia that secured their place in the second round of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.