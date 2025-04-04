Suggestions

TikTok Doctor ‘PMiano’ Mourns Brother’s Tragic Death Linked to Aviator Addiction

April 4, 2025
by

Dr. P Miano, a well-known TikTok doctor famous for his engaging health education videos, is facing a personal tragedy. He recently laid his brother to rest, a life cut short by the devastating effects of gambling losses on the infamous Aviator platform.

In a heartfelt TikTok post, Miano opened up about the emotional journey of transferring his brother’s body from Chuka to Kerugoya for the final farewell. He shared a moving image of himself at his brother’s grave, expressing deep sorrow and issuing a stark warning about the dangers of gambling on Aviator.

Reflecting on cherished memories, Miano shared a photo of his brother on a motorbike, reminiscing about happier times.

He conveyed his grief, saying, “I am happy that we listened to reggae music together, even though now you’re in a body bag. This driver has been playing music for me; I’m now going to leave you in the morgue. I’m going to miss you,” he lamented. His message continued, “Your death has touched my heart, but the reggae music we used to listen to together has soothed it. Happy birthday, bro. Continue resting in peace.”

Miano’s story resonated deeply with many Kenyans, who shared their own experiences of loss and addiction in response. One commenter also spoke of her brother’s demise due to gambling debts, while another called Aviator a ‘scam’ and advised others to work hard instead of seeking easy money.

