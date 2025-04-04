Ruto Breaks Silence on Mwangaza’s Impeachment, Backs New Meru Governor

President William Ruto has broken his silence on the impeachment of former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza, urging residents to rally behind her successor, Isaac Mutuma M’Ethingia, for the sake of the county’s progress.

During his visit to Meru County on April 2, 2025, as part of his wider Mount Kenya development tour, Ruto acknowledged the political turbulence that had gripped the region. He called on locals to set aside past divisions and focus on moving forward.

“I have seen it now, and I accept—you now have a governor. This honorable leader is indeed your governor,” Ruto said, affirming Mutuma’s leadership.

The President pointed out that prolonged political wrangling had significantly hampered development efforts in Meru. He urged leaders to prioritize unity and collaboration over personal and political disputes.

“Here in Meru, there was turmoil, but by God’s grace, the court has settled the matter, and now you have a new governor. I urge my brothers and sisters from Meru—you have seen the losses that come with division among leaders. There’s no development, no plan, no progress,” he stated.

Warning that political infighting had already set the county back, Ruto stressed the importance of a leadership team that remains focused on service delivery.

“I humbly ask the leaders and people of Meru to stand together. Now that you have a new governor, support him, and work together so that Meru can move forward. Let’s abandon politics of conflict, hatred, and division,” he urged.

Ruto also addressed concerns over gender representation following Mwangaza’s removal, revealing that he had personally advised Mutuma to appoint a woman as his deputy governor.

“We have no problem with women leaders. We love and support them. I suggested that since there is a new governor, a woman should be appointed as Deputy Governor. Hasn’t that been done well? Let’s give him a round of applause,” he said.

Drawing parallels between Meru’s challenges and his broader national unity agenda, Ruto reaffirmed his dedication to bringing all Kenyans together, regardless of their religion, tribe, or county of origin, to foster development and stability.

“As the leader of this nation, with your votes, I have resolved to unite the entire country. I will bring together all Kenyans—across all communities, counties, and religions—so we can work as one to build our nation,” he affirmed.