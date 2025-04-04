Waiguru Dismisses Claims of Ruto Losing Support in Mt. Kenya Region

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru has dismissed claims that President William Ruto has lost political support in the Mount Kenya region following his fallout with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking at the launch of a Goat Artificial Insemination (A.I.) Center in Ahiti Ndoba, Mwea Constituency, Waiguru criticized those who suggested that Ruto’s political base was weakening in favor of Gachagua. She stressed that the President’s recent visit was proof that Ruto continues to receive strong backing from the people.

“The turnout by people during this visit by the President clearly shows that he still enjoys support from the people, contrary to claims that the President has lost support or people have decamped to the opposition,” Waiguru stated.

The Governor called on the Mount Kenya region to unite behind Ruto’s development agenda, asserting that the region would reap more benefits by staying in government rather than aligning with the opposition.

“We will continue to support the President because we know the politics of 2027 will be driven by performance. Let’s keep supporting and working with President Ruto for the sake of development,” she said.

Waiguru also highlighted the positive impact of transformative initiatives undertaken by both county and national governments, particularly on local farming communities and the wider economy.

“We are particularly honored to host the Goat AI Center at Ndomba, which is not only a great asset for our county but also a milestone in our country’s development. This center is crucial for improving goat production and enhancing food security in Kirinyaga County,” she stated.