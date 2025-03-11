Full List: 15 Colleges Flagged for Offering Fake Degrees

Kenya’s Commission for University Education (CUE) has on Tuesday morning sounded the alarm about 15 institutions offering degree and postgraduate programs without proper accreditation.
Through a notice in the government’s MyGov publication, CUE points out that these schools are operating without the necessary approvals, meaning their qualifications are not recognized in Kenya.
This warning comes on the heels of a recent raid by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at a graduation ceremony for Northwestern Christian University in Mombasa, highlighting the magnitude of the problem.
The institutions flagged by CUE include:
|#
|Institution Name
|County
|1
|Eldoret Bible College
|Uasin Gishu
|2
|Al-Munawarrah College
|Mombasa
|3
|Grace Life Bible College
|Vihiga
|4
|Africa Theological Seminary
|Kitale
|5
|Regions Beyond Ministry Bible College
|Thika
|6
|Baraton College
|Kapsabet
|7
|The Africa Talent University
|Kisumu
|8
|Breakthrough Bible College
|Nairobi
|9
|Theophillus Theological College
|Kiambu
|10
|Northwestern Christian University
|Kakamega
|11
|Logos University
|Kakamega
|12
|Harvest Land University
|Kisumu
|13
|Word of Faith Bible College
|Vihiga
|14
|Kenya Anglican University-Kanyuambora
|Embu
|15
|The East African University Bradegate International University
|Nyeri
“Any institution operating as a university or degree-awarding body that does not appear on the Commission’s list of approved institutions is illegal, and their degree qualifications will not be recognized in Kenya,” CUE emphasized.
In the same notice, CUE has published a list of accredited universities, which are classified as follows:
Public Universities: 35
Specialized Public: 3
Public University Constituent Colleges: 5
Private Chartered: 28
Private University Constituent Colleges: 2
Institutions with Letters of Interim Authority: 6