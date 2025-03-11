Full List: 15 Colleges Flagged for Offering Fake Degrees

Kenya’s Commission for University Education (CUE) has on Tuesday morning sounded the alarm about 15 institutions offering degree and postgraduate programs without proper accreditation.

Through a notice in the government’s MyGov publication, CUE points out that these schools are operating without the necessary approvals, meaning their qualifications are not recognized in Kenya.

This warning comes on the heels of a recent raid by the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) at a graduation ceremony for Northwestern Christian University in Mombasa, highlighting the magnitude of the problem.

The institutions flagged by CUE include:

# Institution Name County 1 Eldoret Bible College Uasin Gishu 2 Al-Munawarrah College Mombasa 3 Grace Life Bible College Vihiga 4 Africa Theological Seminary Kitale 5 Regions Beyond Ministry Bible College Thika 6 Baraton College Kapsabet 7 The Africa Talent University Kisumu 8 Breakthrough Bible College Nairobi 9 Theophillus Theological College Kiambu 10 Northwestern Christian University Kakamega 11 Logos University Kakamega 12 Harvest Land University Kisumu 13 Word of Faith Bible College Vihiga 14 Kenya Anglican University-Kanyuambora Embu 15 The East African University Bradegate International University Nyeri

“Any institution operating as a university or degree-awarding body that does not appear on the Commission’s list of approved institutions is illegal, and their degree qualifications will not be recognized in Kenya,” CUE emphasized.

In the same notice, CUE has published a list of accredited universities, which are classified as follows:

Public Universities: 35

Specialized Public: 3

Public University Constituent Colleges: 5

Private Chartered: 28

Private University Constituent Colleges: 2

Institutions with Letters of Interim Authority: 6