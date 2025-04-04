CS Ogamba Warns Principals: Legal Action Looms for Withheld Exam Certificates

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba has put school principals on notice: holding onto students’ national exam certificates over unpaid fees is not just a bad practice—it’s illegal.

If principals don’t comply with the directive to release these certificates, they could face serious consequences, including disciplinary actions and potential imprisonment.

Despite previous instructions, some principals continue to withhold certificates, prompting Ogamba to reiterate the illegality of such actions. During a Prize Giving Day at MaryHill Girls High School, he shared that county education officials are busy compiling reports on uncollected certificates.

Principals have a 14-day window to comply, after which legal repercussions will follow for those still in violation.

Ogamba brushed off claims that repeated directives are ineffective, assuring that the government is ready to act against non-compliance. The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) is prepared to kickstart disciplinary proceedings, with legal action as a possible next step.

He emphasized that the responsibility for resolving financial issues lies between schools and parents, not students. Holding onto certificates doesn’t just affect students; it could also have financial consequences for principals, especially if certificates are kept for long periods.