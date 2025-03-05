Police Pursuit of “Suspected Bhang Peddler” Origin of Fatal Operation in Majengo

In Nairobi’s Majengo area, a police operation took a tragic turn with the death of 17-year-old Ibrahim Ramadhan Chege. The National Police Service claims Chege was suspected of selling bhang. This incident has stirred significant unrest in the community.

According to Police Spokesperson Michael Nyagah, the situation unfolded when undercover officers attempted to arrest a young man in the Gorofani area, suspecting him of carrying cannabis. The attempt quickly escalated as local youth intervened, attacking the officers with stones and crude weapons.

“The two officers were injured as a result of being pelted with stones and crude weapons,” Nyagah explained. “They fired shots in the air as they tried to escape the assault.”

During the chaos, Chege was shot and unfortunately died from his injuries at the hospital early the next day.

His death sparked violent protests in Majengo and Shauri Moyo. Roads were blocked, and three makeshift police houses, along with a government vehicle, were set on fire. The tension in the area was palpable.

Unconfirmed reports have it that even more deaths and injuries were witnessed on Wednesday, after rioters set on fire police houses and vehicles.