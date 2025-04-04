Bishop Declares No Politician Should Receive Preferential Treatment at Mass

Bishop Willybard Lagho of the Catholic Diocese of Malindi has made it clear that politicians should not receive any special treatment during Holy Mass. In a public statement, he emphasized that no politician should be given preferential seating or allowed to address the congregation.

The bishop stressed that all worshippers are equal in the eyes of the church, regardless of their social or political standing. He reminded churchgoers that Mass is a sacred time for prayer, reflection, and participation in the Eucharist, not a platform for personal attention or political agendas.

“I remind all Parish priests, Assistant priests, and the Laity that places of worship are sacred,” said Bishop Lagho. “All worshippers inside the church are expected to focus on prayers, listening to the word of God, and partaking in the Eucharist.”

Bishop Lagho firmly stated that politicians, like any other members of the congregation, must be treated equally. He emphasized that no one should have special seating or time to address the congregation during Mass.

The bishop also condemned the use of churches for purposes other than worship, asserting that such actions are sacrilegious. “It is sacrilegious to transform the church for any other business,” he stated.

Clergy Calls Out Entitled Worshippers

In his statement, Bishop Lagho took aim at individuals who inform church leadership in advance of their attendance, seeking special recognition. He described this behavior as entitlement-seeking and made it clear that it should not be allowed in the church.

“A person who notifies church leadership regarding their plan to attend Mass on specific days and times is manifestly an entitlement seeker and should not be recognized,” he said, adding that any priest or church leader who disregards these guidelines would be held personally responsible.

The bishop called on the church to pray for peace in the country and to reject the use of places of worship for political manipulation or financial misconduct.

“Let’s all pray for peace in our country and admonish people using places of worship for political expediency and money laundering,” he urged.

He ended his statement by wishing the clergy and faithful a fruitful Lenten season, hoping it would be a time of spiritual growth and reflection. “I wish all priests, religious leaders, and the laity in the diocese a very fruitful Lenten season,” Bishop Lagho concluded.