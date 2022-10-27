The infamous private investigator Jane Mugo has broken off her engagement four months after a purported KDF soldier identified as Boaz Romano put a ring on it.

In a long post on social media, Jane Mugo said that shortly after she announced her engagement in July of this year, several women messaged her to inform her that her fiancé had promised them marriage too.

“When I posted about my engagement in July, I received congratulations messages from my followers, media streams, enemies, family and friends. Mad respect for you all. Same day I received DM, disturbing sms and photos from four women; USA, Pokot, Kitale and Kisumu. They were all bitter but honest to me because this guy had played them online and promised marriages and the fact that he was outside Kenya he had not met them,” she wrote.

Mugo said she decided to ignore the allegations in a bid to make her relationship work. This month, however, her fiancé’s close relatives confirmed the claims.

“All this happened when I was bedridden in hospital after the kidnap and later I joined campaigns so I was busy but we spoke daily. He did it online. I chose to ignore them because I was determined to make my marriage stand. This month he jetted back into the country. His schoolmates, neighbours, mother (my mother in law) confirmed to me he has not changed,” she said.

Jane Mugo also indicated that the man lied about being a KDF soldeir.

“To me, it’s not about my happiness, but you cannot hurt your own mother, ex-women, blood children, lie about your career then you treat me like a queen. A woman is crying, I respect hearts. I have dignity,” she insisted.

Adding: “I’m confirming I’m #SINGLE, busy, happy and not searching. I’m returning the ring and all gifts to the sender. It’s not worth fighting for. You still claim to love respect me. Thank you KDF family for telling me the truth a teacher cannot be one of you. Thank you, my followers and Pokot community for being honest. Thank you Steve my brother-in-law you really tried.

“Thank you everyone who sent me exhibits and I confirmed this month it’s because you love me. Social media has power. Let’s get up and serve God and community. A human being can be a narcissist. I prayed God to bless me with a husband, Devil sent this,” she concluded.

Jane Mugo was hoping to walk down the aisle with her sweetheart in December.