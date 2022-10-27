Kenya and Spain have agreed to expand relations in trade, health and education, President William Ruto has said.

The Head of State said the country has also welcomed the interest of Spanish companies in tourism, agriculture, infrastructure, water management and renewable energy projects.

Ruto said Kenya was committed to strengthening economic and investment relations with Spain for the benefit of the people.“The renewal of the current Financial Protocol will add new funds to the kitty and facilitate the implementation of Kenya’s priority projects by Spanish companies,” he said.

The President spoke on Wednesday at State House, Nairobi, during the official visit to Kenya by the President of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain, Pedro Sánchez.

It is the first visit to Kenya by a President of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain since the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, 57 years ago.

President Sanchez noted that Africa is a priority for Spain’s foreign policy.

“We have agreed to develop a broad bilateral agenda, fostering political, economic and cultural cooperation,” he said.

The two leaders committed to contributing to international peace and security, respect for democracy and human rights.

They expressed concern over the global food crisis occasioned by the ongoing drought and erratic weather patterns, which had adversely impacted the global supply chains.