Rap Icon E-Sir to Be Immortalized with Road Renaming in Nairobi

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja has unveiled plans to rename a road in honor of the late hip-hop artist Issa Mmari, better known as E-Sir.

During his Jamhuri Day address yesterday, Sakaja confirmed that E-Sir would be among several Kenyan artists recognized through the renaming of streets and roads across Nairobi.

Governor Sakaja commended the performances at the Jamhuri Day celebrations, including a heartfelt performance by E-Sir’s younger brother, Habib. He emphasized Nairobi’s role as a hub for creativity and cultural expression, stating that the city would continue to support the creative sector, particularly musical artists.

“Nairobi stands as a creative and cultural hub in this region. Our artists, musicians, and performers not only enrich our lives but also drive economic growth,” Sakaja said. “We are committed to nurturing this sector by providing platforms for talent development and market access. Over the past few years, we have seen this sector grow, and Nairobi is now attracting major artists both locally and internationally.”

As for immortalizing E-Sir’s legacy, Sakaja shared that he had already begun discussions with former comedian-turned-MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o.

“We shall be honoring our artists by renaming some roads. I’ve spoken to Mheshimiwa Jalas, and our county assembly has approved it. For instance, one of the roads in South C will be renamed after the great E-Sir, whose brother performed here today,” Sakaja announced.

E-Sir, born in California Estate in 1981 and raised in South C, Nairobi, was fondly known as “South C’s finest.” This nickname, however, hardly captures the full extent of his influence. E-Sir was one of Kenya’s most talented rappers, pioneering the urban Kenyan music scene.

Tragically, E-Sir’s career was cut short in a road accident on March 16, 2003, while traveling from a show at Club Dimples in Nakuru. He was accompanied by his late friend Kevin Kiiru Karanja and fellow musician David Mathenge, known as Nameless, who survived with a broken collarbone.

Although E-Sir’s time with Ogopa Deejays was brief, his impact on Kenyan music remains profound, solidifying his place as one of the country’s finest rappers.

Renaming a road in his honor, albeit two decades after his untimely death, is a fitting tribute to this rap icon and trailblazer.