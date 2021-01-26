Kenyans were Monday morning treated to an outrageous documentary based on the life of controversial Kenyan private detective, Jane Mugo.

Titled “Kenya’s Spy Queen”, the piece by BBC investigative segment Africa Eye let viewers in on the intriguing detective work of the social media sensation who claims to have solved hundreds of crimes including murders and kidnappings.

“I am the best in the world. In Africa and Kenya, nobody can beat me up,” Jane Mugo told BBC’s Sharon Macharia.

At one point in the piece, Jane tries to showcase her taekwondo skills that left a lot to be desired. She also introduced her squad which she claimed had to undergo rigorous training.

Jane also revealed that she lives in a secret compound protected by 10 bodyguards and trained dogs, one of which is named Hitler.

Further, Mugo’s food has to be tasted by others before she can eat it.

“If the chef refuses to have the food of course I’m not going to have it. Because if you cooked the food why don’t you want to taste it?” she posed.

While her methods and claims have been questioned, the BBC piece mentioned that Jane Mugo has put behind bars more than 70 criminals.

“I love my job and I love justice. Fighting for justice is in my blood system,” Mugo says, despite receiving numerous death threats.

The docu saw Jane Mugo top trending topics on Twitter as Kenyans(KOT) took to the platform to poke holes in her claims while bashing BBC for wasting 30 minutes of their lives.

We have sampled some reactions below.

It’s all jokes and laughs until Jane Mugo exposes all our secrets on this here Twitter while we are here doubting her spying skills. pic.twitter.com/PwuMeu0Q64 — Dr. Chao (@chao_mbogho) January 25, 2021

Security ya Jane Mugo in action…. pic.twitter.com/aZmv1TvkaH — The One (@The2021_) January 25, 2021

Jane Mugo: we are the best in the world, better trained than the US Special Forces.

😂😂😂😂 The US: pic.twitter.com/rWvN3y4KGu — John Ngungu (@j_ngungu) January 25, 2021

How BBC is seeing jane mugo vs how Kenyans are seeing her pic.twitter.com/iqngynJWnY — Bevalyne Kwamboka (@bevalynekwambo3) January 25, 2021

The guard at night after tasting Jane Mugo’s food for poison… pic.twitter.com/HpbRdPnGcb — Kibz 〰️ (@Tonio_kibz) January 25, 2021

*Me the whole time watching Jane Mugo’s interview * pic.twitter.com/6xAdqebX8o — K!RUR! (@___xx_kiruri) January 25, 2021

Haha huyo Jane Mugo anasema she’s the best detective in the world and criminals fear her yet she can’t even lift her legs 🤭😩😏 — MUHAMMAD ONYANGO ® (@Moha001_Onyango) January 25, 2021

Jane Mugo trying to spy on a client 💀 pic.twitter.com/3Ny0Fhm7bg — Mutinda🌕 (@brianmutinda_) January 25, 2021

Jane Mugo’s Tae con doh instructer pic.twitter.com/kfjZ4ucipB — Mutinda🌕 (@brianmutinda_) January 25, 2021

I have wasted a lot of time in my life but the 27 minutes wasted this morning watching BBC Africa Eye ‘documentary’ on Jane Mugo must be the worst ever. pic.twitter.com/IKIUAv1ToT — Oliver Mathenge (@OliverMathenge) January 25, 2021

That BBC documentary on Jane Mugo is painful viewing. Should’ve come with viewer discretion for those who don’t want to burn their brain cells. — Gabriel Oguda (@gabrieloguda) January 25, 2021

The dude that taught Jane Mugo how to do Taekwondo pic.twitter.com/XpjXB4i1Ie — Droid (@droid254) January 25, 2021

Jane Mugo on a cheating-spouse mission pic.twitter.com/9BPknbnAeo — bosibori (@bosibori_Ke) January 25, 2021

“Spies are discrete and unknown to public coz they live a private life” Jane Mugo: pic.twitter.com/fedFQJjItz — Karomaindo 👊 (@mcpipita) January 25, 2021

Have you ever felt soo embarrassed on someone’s behalf? Watching Jane Mugo’s karate skills like… pic.twitter.com/Ym5UruZr64 — Lee Otieno jr, Ph.D ✪ (@levisotieno98) January 25, 2021

Please KOT, we should not engage in a twitter war with any country for a while because Jane Mugo …… pic.twitter.com/AIUmHqkvfd — Mac Otani 🇰🇪 (@MacOtani) January 25, 2021

Kenya’s Spy Queen Jane Mugo on a mission… pic.twitter.com/Kvck9NxIY2 — Billy The GOAT (@_crazynairobian) January 25, 2021

After watching that BBC documentary about Jane Mugo the spy queen, all I can say is Kenya is full of comedy 😂 — Moraa (@Its_moraa) January 25, 2021

Jane mugo’s chef on her third year eating all the food to confirm it doesn’t have poison pic.twitter.com/GfMzqkjPsW — fuego🦉 (@ovofuegoo) January 25, 2021