Fake Lift Scam: Passengers Stranded in Mlolongo Lose Cash, Valuables Worth Over KES. 400,000

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) in Athiriver are investigating a shocking robbery where a gang posing as Good Samaritans stole over Kes.409,000 and valuables from two passengers.

The victims, a man from Kiambu town and a woman from Mombasa, fell prey to the gang while waiting for a Mombasa-bound bus in Mlolongo.

The incident occurred on Saturday, December 21, when a private vehicle, seemingly carrying three other passengers, offered the duo a lift amid nationwide transport challenges. However, upon reaching the Simba Cement area, the occupants revealed their true intentions. Armed with daggers, the gang blindfolded the passengers, restrained them with ropes, and ransacked their belongings.

The male victim lost Kes. 340,000 from his bank accounts via mobile banking apps and Kes.20,000 from his M-Pesa account. The robbers also stole his Samsung Galaxy phone and power bank, worth Kes. 75,000. Meanwhile, the female victim was stripped of valuables and Kes.49,000 from her M-Pesa account.

After robbing them, the gang abandoned the victims in Ngarariga, Limuru. Good Samaritans assisted the distressed passengers and directed them to Ngarariga Police Station, where they reported the crime. Fortunately, neither victim suffered severe injuries.

The DCI Athiriver has taken up the case as authorities ramp up patrols to counter seasonal crime surges. Police urge citizens to remain vigilant, report suspicious activities, and prioritize safety during the festive season.

This incident underscores the need for heightened awareness and caution, especially during holidays when criminals exploit vulnerabilities.

“As police heighten patrols and crackdowns on such criminal elements who are taking advantage of the season to reign terror on Kenyan citizens, we call upon members of the public to be security cautious and to report any suspicious persons or activities around their neighbourhoods, so that we can all enjoy the true meaning of a happy festivity,” the DCI implored.