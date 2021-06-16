Kenya’s most famous wheeler-dealer, Jimmy Wanjigi has declared interest in being Kenya’s 5th president.

Wanjigi is joining a crowded race to succeed Uhuru Kenyatta. He will go head to head with some of the names he has supported and brought together politically.

The businessman gained national recognition in 2017 when his support for Raila Odinga brought him head to head with the government. His massive home was famously raided by the police, who camped there for hours but could not locate him, only for him to reappear minutes after they left.

The working theory is that he hid in a secret underground bunker within his compound.

Wanjigi has claimed in the past that he single-handedly brought together the UhuRuto duo about a decade ago. He famously said that the Jubilee government was formed in his Muthaiga home.

“This current regime of Uhuru Kenyatta, this is a home they know. It is a home they have visited. It is a home they have eaten with my family. In fact, their government was formed in this home,” he stated during a press conference where he accused Uhuru of persecuting him.

He added that after the 2013 election loss, Raila and Uhuru met at his home to shake hands.

“I also want to say further after the last general election in 2013, it is this home here that Baba (Raila Odinga) agreed to come to shake hands with Uhuru Kenyatta after the Supreme Court had upheld his victory,” said Mr Wanjigi.

“It is in this home on Easter Monday that Baba agreed to come and I remember praying excessively that day because I said I’m such a blessed man that in this home and my family to have 10 million plus Kenyans in my home. I felt very blessed. It is here that a peace declaration was accepted and a progress forward to Uhuru’s own acceptance of leadership in 2013. It is this same home that the same regime has come to desecrate.”

Now, speaking to the Standard newspaper, Wanjigi says he is done playing kingmaker. This time he wants to be king.

“This time I shall not be king making. I shall address the rest of your questions at the appropriate juncture,” he said.

Jimmy Wanjigi hails from a political family, being the son of former Kamukunji MP and cabinet minister Maina Wanjigi. He may not have the political clout of fellow presidential aspirants like William Ruto, Raila Odinga, Kalonzo Musyoka, Musalia Mudavadi, Mukhisa Kituyi etc. but certainly has the money to match any of them.

