Kalonzo Challenges IEBC to Draw Lessons from US Elections

Kalonzo Musyoka has urged Kenya, particularly the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC), to draw lessons from the US elections.

The Wiper Party leader highlighted that Americans held their elections on Tuesday, and within 24 hours, the votes were counted, tallied, and announced. He praised the swift, free, fair, and credible election process, encouraging the IEBC to adopt similar practices.

“Over 150 million Americans voted in the historic November 5 election, and their votes were counted, tallied, and announced in less than 24 hours. I believe Kenya, and especially the IEBC, can learn from the United States in conducting a free, fair, and credible election,” he stated.

Kalonzo also congratulated President-elect Donald Trump, noting that the American people had placed their trust in his ideas and leadership, as reflected in both the Electoral College and the popular vote.

“I extend my congratulations to President-elect Donald Trump on your election as the 47th President of the United States,” Kalonzo said.

“I wish you every success and look forward to working with you.”