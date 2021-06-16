Over the weekend, a video of a woman chugging what appeared to be a full bottle of gin went viral on social media.

It was said that she was celebrating her birthday, and in a bid to recreate another previous viral video, one of her friends is seen grabbing her by the neck to help her tilt her head. This is to allow a free flow of the alcohol into her mouth.

Her other friends are then heard counting, perhaps to set a number by when she should have proved her prowess.

A second video shows moments later when the woman appears blacked out, unable to open her eyes or even support her own head.

So this is why Gilbeys is trending! Very irresponsible of the young man pouring alcohol on her mouth like that. Excessive consumption of alcohol is harmful. This young man should be charged for attempted murder. pic.twitter.com/UYq5kBUzzf — Abuga Makori EGH, MBE (@abuga_makori) June 14, 2021

This habit of drinking excessive amounts of alcohol over a matter of minutes is becoming popular with young Kenyans. It goes without saying that it is dangerous, and has in some instances even been fatal.

As a warning to consumers of their products, EABL, whose gin Gilbey’s was the centre-piece of this video, have released a statement.

“Binge-drinking is harmful to your health and we do not condone it.. Binge-drinking is not cool, it is dangerous and unsafe,” the statement notes.

Having a meet up to share a drink with friends should be a moment of fun, friendship and positive vibes. Binge-drinking is not cool, it’s dangerous and unsafe.#ResponsibleDrinking pic.twitter.com/R5UQggDiCJ — Gilbeys Kenya (@GilbeysKe) June 15, 2021

Always drink responsibly.