CCTV Footage Ties Eastleigh Murder Suspect to Murdered Woman Found at Lang’ata Cemetery

Detectives investigating the discovery of a mutilated body at Lang’ata Cemetery on October 31, 2024, have made a breakthrough, linking Hashim Dagane Muhumed to the gruesome crime. Dagane is the prime suspect in the Eastleigh murders of a mother, her daughter, and her 12-year-old niece.

By analyzing critical evidence from the scene, detectives traced the victim’s movements through CCTV footage. They identified her shopping at Quickmart supermarket on October 29, 2024. Afterward, she went to an apartment in Lavington, where she was captured on another CCTV camera entering the premises.

Detectives then confirmed that the woman was with Hashim Dagane, who was staying at the apartment. The investigation revealed that on October 31, Dagane left the apartment carrying two bags suspected to contain the victim’s remains, which were later found at Lang’ata Cemetery.

Further inquiries revealed that the apartment owner became aware of the murder and cleaned the scene, repainting the rooms before disappearing. Authorities are now searching for him and expect to arrest him soon.

The victim is believed to be Deka Abdinoor Gorone, who was reported missing on October 24, 2024, at the California Police Station.

Police on Wednesday said forensic analysis was underway to confirm her identity.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) has reaffirmed its commitment to seeking justice for the victims and is continuing to explore any possible links between Dagane and other criminal activities across the country.