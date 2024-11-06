Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley Becomes First Kenyan-Born Member of Minnesota House of Representatives

Huldah Momanyi Hiltsley made history by becoming the first Kenyan-born individual to secure a seat in the Minnesota House of Representatives in the just concluded U.S. elections.

Running under the Democratic–Farmer-Labor Party, Hiltsley won with an impressive 64.78% of the vote, representing Minnesota’s District 38A—a diverse area that includes parts of southwestern Brooklyn Park and Osseo. This district is known for its vibrant, multicultural communities, with about 66% of its residents identifying as people of color and a significant portion being African immigrants.

Minnesota has become a popular destination for Kenyan immigrants in the U.S., particularly among the Kisii community, who frequently choose to settle there when given the opportunity.

Hiltsley, an alumna of Bethel University, credits her decision to enter politics to her dedication to uplifting her community and advocating for its needs within the legislative framework.

In her role as a representative, she plans to focus on key issues that impact her constituents, including affordable housing, equitable access to education and healthcare, and economic opportunities tailored to her district’s diverse population. Throughout her campaign, Hiltsley faced challenges as an immigrant and a woman of color, noting that her background led some to question her qualifications.

“There’s a two-edged sword, where my skills, experience, and education are questioned—people wonder if I’m even qualified,” she explained, highlighting some of the unique obstacles she encountered.

Hiltsley’s victory over Republican Brad Olson has brought joy not only to her supporters in the U.S. but also to those in Kenya, her birthplace. Born in Nyamira County in 1985, Hiltsley is the daughter of Philip and Tabitha Momanyi, who were among the first generation of Kenyan immigrants to settle in the U.S. Her family has resided in Minnesota, specifically in the Brooklyn area, for more than 20 years.

Reflecting on her journey, Hiltsley shared on her campaign website, “I graduated from Cooper High School and earned three Bachelor’s degrees and an MBA, all from Bethel University. I’ve built a career in data privacy and data protection, while my true passion has been organizing within the community to address the needs of all residents.”

Despite her focus on U.S. politics, Hiltsley still follows political developments in Kenya. In an interview with Voice of America, she discussed the difference in campaign approaches, expressing concern over the role of money in Kenyan elections.

“The biggest difference between running in the U.S. and in Kenya is how candidates approach voters. In Kenya, we know how it is—it’s unfortunately often about buying votes, and that’s something Kenya needs to work on and address,” she said.

Hiltsley’s win marks a significant milestone for both her community in Minnesota and her supporters back in Kenya, highlighting the growing influence of African immigrants in U.S. politics.