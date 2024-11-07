KRA Clarifies IMEI Registration Rules: What You Need to Know Before 2025

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has clarified that the new regulations requiring passengers to register the international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) numbers of their mobile devices at the port of entry will not apply to foreigners visiting Kenya temporarily.

KRA explained that the initiative, which is part of its Enterprise API Integration (EAPI) project, aims to ensure proper tax declaration, payment, and verification for mobile devices imported into or assembled in Kenya. The authority added that the IMEI system will help monitor devices effectively within the local network.

The new regulations also exempt Kenyans returning from abroad with mobile phones valued below $2,000 (Kes. 257,994) from taxation. KRA clarified that mobile devices for personal use, as part of accompanying baggage, will be allowed, as long as the quantities do not appear to be for trade purposes and the total value does not exceed $2,000.

KRA emphasized that the new measure seeks to curb smuggling and the importation of counterfeit mobile devices. As part of the reforms, the process for declaring mobile devices on the F88 form will be automated, meaning passengers will no longer need to declare their devices upon exit.

Tourists and short-term visitors will not be affected by the new regulations, as KRA reassured them that the rule only applies to longer-term residents and those bringing in commercial quantities.

The initiative is being carried out in collaboration with the Communications Authority of Kenya (CA). While KRA will handle tax collection and ensure compliance, CA will regulate communication services.

User Data Protection

The taxman also assured the public that robust security measures are in place to protect user data, including IMEI numbers, in line with the Data Protection Act. Additionally, KRA addressed concerns about penalties for non-compliance, stating that devices not subjected to taxes will be held until the necessary payment is made. If devices have cloned or misused IMEI numbers, KRA will work with CA to identify and address offenders while protecting innocent users.

Regarding the cost of importing phones, KRA confirmed that the new measures will not directly increase import costs. The goal is to ensure all devices are taxed correctly, leading to a fairer and more balanced market. KRA noted that this could result in more consistent pricing across various brands and models.

KRA also plans to introduce user-friendly platforms for device declarations, such as mobile apps and USSD services, and will run public awareness campaigns to ensure the public understands the new requirements.

The Device Control Touchpoint is set to be implemented starting January 1, 2025, with specific system guidelines to be shared ahead of the deadline.