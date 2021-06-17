Following the death of billionaire tycoon Chris Kirubi, stories have been emerging about his impact on the many people he interacted with.

The businessman was evidently a social butterfly who interacted with among others: the high and mighty, activists like Boniface Mwangi, and people you would least expect from someone of his class.

One such person was Huddah Monroe, the often controversial nude model turned entrepreneur. Apparently, Chris Kirubi played a role in transforming Huddah from just another sex symbol with questionable sources of wealth to a business-savvy CEO.

Huddah disclosed that she often met Kirubi at the airport during her many travels around the world. In one such encounter, Kirubi upgraded her air ticket to first class.

He also asked her what she did for a living and as you would expect, Huddah didn’t have a definite answer.

“This man used to see me in Business Class, in almost all my travels. There’s no first-class lounge in NBO(Nairobi) so y’all sit there in the Business Class lounge waiting for the Emirates flight. When he asked what I do for a living, I didn’t have an answer. He proceeded to upgrade me to first class,” she shared on social media.

The 29-year-old added that she had a lengthy talk with Kirubi which motivated her to start her eponymous cosmetics line.

“We had a lengthy talk coz I like to ask and learn from people. And I am happy that he was part of what inspired me to start Huddah Cosmetics,” she said.

Huddah was also unashamedly smitten by Chris Kirubi; in 2018 she revealed she was in love with him and always wanted to marry him.

She was reacting to a post shared by the billionaire, advising men not to buy flowers for their women as they could wither but instead buy them a tree.