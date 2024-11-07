CA Officials Grilled Over Expiring Data Bundles and Consumer Protection

Officials from the Communications Authority (CA) faced questions over the practice of charging Kenyans for unused data bundles that expire quickly, raising concerns that internet service providers (ISPs) might be exploiting consumers without facing penalties.

During an appearance before the National Assembly’s ICT Committee, CA representatives were asked to explain what measures the Authority has taken to protect consumers from data bundle expirations and internet service disruptions.

Committee Chair John Kiarie, the Dagoretti MP, expressed concern about the lack of no-expiry policies for data bundles.

“If radio stations can address quality of service issues, why aren’t ISPs doing the same for internet services?” Kiarie asked. “Other countries have implemented no-expiry policies, and we need similar protections here,” he added.

Kisii Woman Representative Dorice Donya also criticized the short-term data packages offered by ISPs, labeling them unrealistic and exploitative.

“Why do we pay for bundles that expire before we use them? If bundles worked like other utilities, consumers wouldn’t be losing their money,” she said. “It’s unrealistic for anyone to consume 20GB of data within an hour of purchase,” Donya added.

In response, CA Director-General David Mugonyi acknowledged that the Authority has penalized providers in the past but highlighted gaps in the current laws, especially around mandatory consumer compensation.

Mugonyi also revealed plans to launch a public awareness campaign to educate Kenyans on how to lodge complaints.

Lawmakers urged the CA to strengthen oversight mechanisms to better protect Kenyans from exploitation by ISPs.