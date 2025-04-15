Govt Proposes Major Exam Reforms: New Council, AI Marking, and Stricter Rules for Certificate Replacement

In a bold step toward modernizing Kenya’s education system, the government has proposed sweeping reforms that would introduce artificial intelligence (AI) to mark national exams and overhaul the structure that oversees assessments. This digital shift is part of a wider effort to streamline processes and align Kenya’s education system with global standards.

At the heart of the proposal is the replacement of the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) with a new entity—the Kenya National Education Assessments Council (KNEAC). The move is designed to better support the implementation of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), which emphasizes skills over rote learning.

According to the Kenya National Education Assessments Council Bill, KNEC will remain operational for a maximum of two months after the legislation takes effect, giving the government time to appoint new officials to the Council.

“The former Council shall continue in office for a period of not more than two months from the effective date… and shall for all intents and purposes be deemed the Council appointed under this Act,” reads a section of the bill.

The new KNEAC will have access to a variety of assessment tools and methods. These include traditional pen-and-paper marking, electronic capture of marks, automated marking systems (Automark), optical mark recognition (OMR), and AI-powered grading tools. The legislation also permits the Council to explore any other method it deems appropriate, signaling a forward-thinking, flexible approach to exam evaluation.

If passed, these changes would dramatically shift how Kenya manages its national exams, introducing speed, accuracy, and consistency in marking while embracing digital innovation.

“The Council shall develop guidelines and tools for marking and scoring formative and summative assessments, including oral, aural, practical, projects, practicum, or any other mode of assessments,” states the proposed law.

New Council, Broader Representation

The proposed KNEAC will feature a comprehensive and diverse leadership structure. Under Section 24 of the bill, the President will appoint the Council’s chairperson.

Other members will include the Principal Secretaries from the Ministry of Education and the National Treasury, the CEO of the Commission for University Education, and the Director of the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development.

Also on the Council will be the Secretary of the Teachers Service Commission, along with several individuals appointed by the Cabinet Secretary for Education. These appointees will represent various stakeholder groups, including persons with disabilities, teacher training institutions, and the private sector engaged in education management.

The Chief Executive Officer of KNEAC will also serve as a council member, providing administrative leadership to drive implementation.

This inclusive structure ensures broad-based input from both government and non-government sectors in shaping Kenya’s education assessment system, especially under the CBC.

Digital Confirmation of Examination Results

The proposed law also introduces a digitized process for confirming national examination results. Individuals who wish to verify their results will need to apply directly to the Council through an online platform that will be developed once KNEAC becomes operational.

Applicants must submit detailed personal and academic data, including:

Full name

Name of the institution attended

Year and series of assessment

Name of the examination

Learner’s identification number

Applicants must also pay a verification fee and provide the full postal address of the institution. Under the proposed changes, anyone requesting confirmation of national examination results must also explain why they need the verification. Along with the reason, applicants must upload a copy of the original certificate, result slip, or a printout of the candidate’s results.

As part of efforts to promote transparency and efficiency, the Council will process these requests within ten working days of receiving the necessary documentation.

However, the confirmation statement comes with strict usage restrictions. It will only be valid for the institution listed in the request and cannot be shared, copied, or transferred to any other entity.

These changes aim to ensure the integrity of academic verifications and reduce fraudulent use of exam results—especially in education, employment, and immigration processes.

Stricter Rules for Replacing Lost Certificates

Kenyans who lose their national examination certificates will now face stricter rules when seeking replacements. According to the proposal, applicants must provide:

A copy of the lost certificate, results slip, or certified printout

A recommendation letter from the school where the exam was taken

For private candidates: a letter from the County Director of Education or their authorized agents

A police abstract confirming the loss

Evidence of payment for the processing fees

A colored passport-size photograph

A copy of the applicant’s national ID

For minors, additional documents will be required, including:

The child’s birth certificate

A copy of the parent’s or guardian’s ID or valid passport

The applicant must also obtain a letter from the Registrar of Persons confirming their identity.

Once all documents are submitted, KNEAC’s Chief Executive Officer will verify the application and sign the replacement certificate. If all requirements are met, the certificate will be ready for collection within fifteen working days.

To safeguard against misuse, applicants must collect their replacement certificates in person at a designated KNEAC office.

Public Participation and Next Steps

The proposed reforms are currently under public review as the government seeks stakeholder feedback. Education experts, teachers, parents, and learners are encouraged to submit their views before Parliament debates and potentially enacts the new legislation.

If adopted, the changes will usher in a new era in Kenya’s education system—one defined by digital integration, improved service delivery, and stronger oversight. The shift toward artificial intelligence and automated systems represents a significant leap into the future, signaling the government’s intent to align education with global best practices and technological innovation.