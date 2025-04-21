TSC Faces Scrutiny Over Promotion of 25,252 Teachers Across Kenyan Counties

The Teachers Service Commission (TSC) recently released a list detailing the promotion of 25,252 teachers, stirring up a lively debate about the fairness of these promotions across Kenya’s counties. Machakos County led the way with 690 promotions, while Garissa lagged behind with just 303.

The distribution of promotions varied greatly among counties and job grades, raising questions about potential bias. Lawmakers have voiced concerns about the fairness of these selections to the national assembly. However, TSC maintains that the promotions were fairly distributed, irrespective of the number of applicants from each county.

In the 2024/2025 financial year, TSC reported that 5,291 teachers benefited from common cadre promotions and affirmative action across all 47 counties. Notably, Isiolo, Lamu, and Mandera saw significant numbers of promotions, with 282, 280, and 270 teachers promoted, respectively. On the other hand, counties like Kiambu, Nairobi, Murang’a, Elgeyo Marakwet, and Laikipia experienced fewer promotions.

Promotions ranged from grade C2 to D5, with a significant number at grade C4, where 8,508 teachers were promoted. Other notable promotions included 5,425 to C5 and 4,971 to C3, with fewer promotions at higher executive levels.

TSC CEO Nancy Macharia defended the promotion process, emphasizing adherence to the commission’s regulations, including Regulation 72 and career progression guidelines. However, MP Julius Melly, chair of the national assembly committee on education, pointed out discrepancies, noting instances where some teachers received multiple promotions while others remained in the same job group for years.

The Kenya Union of Post-Primary Education Teachers (KUPPET) has also raised concerns. Acting Deputy Secretary-General Moses Nthurima criticized the criteria, claiming it disadvantaged many educators, particularly in densely populated areas. He highlighted cases where teachers were promoted after just six months, contrary to the three-year requirement.

The TSC has been asked to provide a detailed list by Thursday, explaining the criteria used for the promotions. Meanwhile, the union continues to call for more transparency and consultation in the promotion process.