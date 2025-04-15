Murkomen Says Ruto Will Be Celebrated Like Kibaki for Transformative Leadership

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen is confident that President William Ruto will leave a lasting positive legacy once his time in office ends.

Murkomen stated that although Ruto’s presidency has faced several hurdles, he remains certain that the head of state will steer the country toward prosperity—ultimately winning over the majority of Kenyans.

He compared the current administration’s difficulties to those experienced during former President Mwai Kibaki’s first term. According to Murkomen, Kibaki overcame similar setbacks and eventually gained widespread public support, which led to his re-election in 2007.

He recalled that Kibaki had to reorganize his Cabinet just three years into his presidency following a failed referendum. At the time, Murkomen noted, many believed Kibaki’s political career was over, and potential Cabinet members were hesitant to join his team.

“Kibaki needed people to stabilize the country. So, he needed a broad-based government. And he had to go to KANU, to pick people like the late John Koech, to come in to stabilize his administration,” he said during a memorial service for former Minister John Koech in Karen, Nairobi.

Ruto’s Tough Start Mirrors Kibaki’s, But Success Is Coming

Murkomen drew parallels between Kenya’s current political climate and the turbulence witnessed during President Mwai Kibaki’s early years in office.

“What President Ruto did with the broad-based government is not new. Kibaki did the same,” he said, adding that the challenges Ruto faces today are not unprecedented.

He recalled that in 2005, Kibaki was widely unpopular, with many Kenyans complaining that the economy only served a privileged few. “Everybody was saying uchumi ni ya watu wachache,” Murkomen noted.

Despite that backlash, he emphasized that Kibaki later emerged as one of Kenya’s most celebrated presidents.

“I am confident that the future of this country is in safe hands and success is ahead,” Murkomen declared. “President Ruto will be re-elected and celebrated like President Kibaki in future as the most transformative leader.”