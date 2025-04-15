Government Confirms Swiss Company Received Billions During Kenya’s eTA Pilot

The government has admitted that funds collected through the Electronic Travel Authorization (eTA) system were initially banked in Swiss accounts during the pilot phase of the program.

In a statement issued on Monday, April 14, Government Spokesperson Isaac Mwaura explained that the eTA system was launched in collaboration with a Swiss company, which managed the service during its early rollout.

Mwaura clarified that the decision to use Swiss accounts was necessary due to the system’s trial phase. However, he assured the public that with the pilot now completed, all future eTA collections would be deposited directly into the Consolidated Fund.

“There was a piloting phase for the eTA program, which was a collaboration between the Kenyan Government and a Swiss company,” read the statement in part.

“The piloting has been completed, and all payments are now made through eCitizen and remitted to the Consolidated Fund.”

The statement came after reports surfaced alleging that a Swiss company had received billions of shillings from the eTA program, sparking concerns over the transparency of the arrangement, particularly because the funds had been held in foreign accounts.

The eTA system, part of President William Ruto’s visa-free travel initiative, allows international travelers to obtain approval to visit Kenya electronically. Since its introduction, the program has generated substantial revenue from inbound tourism.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen revealed to Parliament that as of February 25, 2025, 1,596,799 eTA applications had been processed, generating $50,568,810 (Ksh6.5 billion). Of this, the service provider was entitled to $12,255,013.50 (Ksh1.5 billion).

Mwaura reassured the public that the government has since transitioned to depositing all funds directly into the Consolidated Fund, marking the end of the pilot phase and the use of Swiss accounts.