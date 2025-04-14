C+ Students Not Barred: KUCCPS Flags Fake Facebook Group Misleading Students on 2025 University Placement

The Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) has debunked a Facebook group that is misleading students with false claims about the 2025 university placement process.

In a public alert issued on Sunday, April 13, KUCCPS flagged two deceptive posts shared by the group and cautioned students and parents against trusting unofficial online sources.

One of the posts falsely claimed that KUCCPS had increased the cut-off points for education-related degree courses. According to the misinformation, students who scored a C+ in their Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exams would no longer qualify for placement into public universities for education programs.

The post alleged, “KUCCPS have revised their cut-off points for education, and the current ones C+ students interested in education might miss out. This is due to the raise of cut-off points, which many aren’t considering… The current cut-off points are 27 and above in public universities. This means you can only do a degree in education with a C+ if you go to a private institution. Make informed decisions.”

KUCCPS dismissed the claims as entirely false and confirmed it has not issued any updates regarding cut-off point changes. The agency urged all applicants to ignore unofficial platforms and instead use KUCCPS’s verified website and social media accounts for accurate updates.

The flagged group, operating under the name KUCCPS UPDATES 2025 SEPTEMBER INTAKE, has amassed over 193,000 members. Many users regularly share application advice, which KUCCPS now confirms is misleading and inaccurate.

Students are advised to remain vigilant and verify all placement information through KUCCPS’s official channels to avoid falling victim to disinformation.