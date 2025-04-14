Oscar Sudi Silenced in Githunguri Church Over Political Remarks

Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi and several other political leaders found themselves in an awkward spot on Sunday, April 13, when a senior clergyman at PCEA Githaithi Church in Githunguri denied them a chance to speak during a high-profile fundraiser.

The event, which aimed to raise funds for the construction of a new church building, drew notable political figures and was expected to include brief remarks from some of them. However, Bishop Peter Kinyanjui made it clear from the outset: there would be no political speeches at the pulpit.

“As you have seen in the country in recent months, the PCEA Church was in fact among the first to say that politicians should not speak at the pulpit,” Bishop Kinyanjui told congregants, firmly standing his ground.

The bishop’s directive underscored a growing movement within religious institutions to safeguard the sanctity of worship spaces by keeping politics at bay—especially during increasingly charged times in the country’s political landscape.

Bishop Kinyanjui didn’t mince his words as he used Oscar Sudi as a real-time example to illustrate his point. He warned that inviting politicians to speak often opens the door to off-topic discussions that overshadow the spiritual message.

“Why? Because politicians will bring other agendas. For example, if I bring out Sudi, he will speak on other issues, and the church sermon will be forgotten,” the bishop explained.

He also urged politicians to keep their donations discreet and refrain from turning generosity into political theater.

Sudi Admits Politicians Ruined Pulpits with Politics

Despite the initial resistance, Sudi was later seen leaning in to speak quietly with the bishop—seemingly requesting a chance to address the congregation. After some back-and-forth, the bishop allowed him a brief moment at the microphone.

In a surprising turn, Sudi used the opportunity not to defend himself, but to agree with the church’s position.

“Bishop, you’ve enforced what I’ve been thinking all along,” Sudi said. “It is us politicians who have spoilt it for ourselves because we talk politics in church.”

He went on to reaffirm his Christian values and express support for the clergy’s decision. “Maybe the bishop does not know me, but I am a Christian. What you have done is right. It is us politicians who ruined everything by speaking politics in church.”

Sudi also disclosed that the politicians in attendance had earlier agreed not to introduce politics during the service.

Interestingly, after his conciliatory remarks, the church did go on to announce donation pledges from various leaders.