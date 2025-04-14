Archbishop Ole Sapit Defends Butere Girls’ Play, Urges Politicians to Embrace Criticism

Archbishop Jackson Ole Sapit has urged Kenya’s political leaders to respond to criticism with humility and meaningful dialogue, not aggression. His comments come in the wake of the heated backlash sparked by Echoes of War, a stage play performed by Butere Girls High School that highlighted deep-rooted national issues.

Delivering his sermon during Palm Sunday service, Archbishop Sapit called on leaders to prioritize the interests of the nation over personal pride. He warned that rising political tensions, if unchecked, could deepen societal divisions and provoke unrest.

“Let us reason with the Savior, not from personal interest,” Sapit stated. “What kind of weakness is it when we use schools and the spaces of our young children to hurl insults and weaponize words?”

He questioned the government’s harsh reactions to student expression and urged leaders to consider the impact on the younger generation.

“When we respond with force, our children are branded rebels—yet all they’re doing is asking us, ‘Where is our future?’ What answer can we give them as a people?” he asked.

The Archbishop emphasized that political leaders must be symbols of hope and integrity, serving as moral compasses for society. He warned that irresponsible behavior among leaders could trickle down and harm the country’s progress.

Archbishop Sapit also encouraged the government to listen to citizens’ concerns and view criticism—especially from youth—not as threats but as reflections of real national frustrations.

“If you look at the theme of the drama festivals, it is the same across the board. Butere Girls was not an exception. They simply highlighted the themes that are affecting Kenya today,” he explained.

Sapit challenged leaders to reflect on the rising public anger across the country.

“We need to ask ourselves: why is the nation angry? Why does any slight provocation trigger such outrage?” he posed.

As the country approaches the Easter season, the Archbishop called for humility, reminding leaders of the example Jesus set when He entered Jerusalem in peace.

He encouraged political figures to lead with the same spirit of humility and compassion, especially during this emotionally charged period.